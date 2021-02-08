Mangaluru: Quarrel breaks out allegedly over Chhatrapati Shivaji sticker, youth assaulted

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A youth was assaulted by six unknown persons who took objection to Chhatrapati Shivaji sticker on his bike near Pabbas, in Lalbhag in Urwa police station limits on Sunday night.

The victim is identified as one Deepak. Police commissioner N Shashikumar who visited the spot and hospital where Deepak is admitted said accused who came in two bikes at around 9.45 pm, picked up a quarrel with Deepak over Shivaji picture on his bike and assaulted him.

He has sustained a cut injury on the forehand of about two inches. Police are verifying the CCTV cameras to catch the culprits.