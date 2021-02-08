Mixed feelings among people as Vijayanagara becomes 31st district of Karnataka

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

BALLARI/VIJAYANAGARA: The state government on Monday announced Vijayanagara as the 31st district in a gazette notification.

While the people in the new district celebrated the historical day those in Ballari were not so happy with the government’s decision of bifurcation.

The newly formed district has six taluks -- Hosapete, Harapanahalli, Hoovina Hadagali, Hagri Bommanahalli, Kudligi and Kottur, while Ballari has five taluks- Ballari, Siraguppa, Kampli, Kurugod and Sandur.

Saying that his dreams have come true, Infrastructure Development Minister Anand Singh expressed his happiness and said it was possible due to the efforts of not only the many leaders but also the people of the region.

He said that forming a new district for administration purposes was a long pending demand, and thanked Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his cabinet colleagues for supporting the cause for better administration.

Various organisation in Hosapete and other taluks of the new district have celebrated the day while some organisations in Ballari staged a protest and raised slogans against the state government’s decision. They also burnt tyres at Royal Circle in Ballari.

Prashant N, Ballari Akhanada Zilla Horata Samiti leader said the government announced the new district in a hurry as they are waiting for objection letters and other decisions. He said the Samiti will continue to fight against the government and they will step into the court.