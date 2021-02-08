No anticipatory bail for former institution CEO in rape, cheating case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A city court has rejected anticipatory bail to the former CEO of Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra Vidyapeetha (SJMVP) in a rape and cheating case.

A 32-year-old woman had filed a case against MG Doreswamy and three others in RMC Yard police station on January 15.

She had stated that she had approached SJMVP in August 2019 and proposed to create ‘Cyber Safe Campus’ awareness among students. In the process, she had come in contact with Doreswamy, who was the CEO. He had allegedly claimed to be a divorcee.

In October 2019, he had brought her to Bengaluru on some official work and took her to a five-star hotel in Yashwantpur, where he allegedly raped her for two days, promising to marry her.

“Claiming that he had recorded the incident, he sexually abused me on several occasions. When I started requesting him to marry me, he started avoiding me. He, along with three others, also threatened me with dire consequences,” she had stated in the complaint.

Doreswamy and the three other suspects had moved an anticipatory bail petition before the City Civil and Sessions Court.

The 54th Additional City Civil & Sessions Judge, on Friday, rejected anticipatory bail to the prime accused, while granting conditional bail to the other three.

Sources said that Doreswamy’s wife had also filed a complaint with Chitradurga Town police in December, accusing the complainant of blackmailing and harassing her husband.