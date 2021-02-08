STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Open street event draws hundreds at Navanagar

Published: 08th February 2021 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

Hubballi-Dharwad's first open street event commenced at Navanagar on Sunday and was well received by the public. (Photo | EPS)

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Hubballi-Dharwad's first open street event commenced at Navanagar on Sunday and was well received by the public. Hundreds of people, especially children from the locality enjoyed the event.

Under streets for people challenge, Hubballi-Dharwad Bus Rapid Transit System (HDBRTS), Smart City Mission, Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and other organisations along with local firms are organising the event at Ishwar Temple Road in Navanagar area.

It was the first such open street event organised in the twin cities on a pilate basis. Following its success, the organisers are planning to go ahead with more such events in other residential areas. 

Paintings and creative art on the roads was a big attraction of the programme along with many folk artists. Trampoline and skateboard for kids, entertainment like singing, flashmob, skits, mono acts, Bharatanatyam along with other games were staged.

People gathered at the event interacted with HDBRTS officials including Managing Director Krishna Bajpai. They also gave suggestions for public transport projects and future open road events. Krishna Bajpai said there are plans to organise such events in both Hubballi and Dharwad cities in coming days and also he assured the people of addressing their demands to improve the BRTS corridor and transport facilities.

From the morning itself, hundreds of people gathered at the venue till afternoon 12. Participants said not a single event organised in the last 10 months due to coronavirus pandemic and now they are happy to see such an event where they enjoyed their weekend in their locality itself.

