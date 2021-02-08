Over 28,000 frontline workers set to receive Covid vaccination in Mysuru

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Even as the first phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive for healthcare workers is yet to meet its target, authorities are all set to kick off the next phase from Monday.

For the drive, 16,567 frontline workers from Mysuru, 8,046 from Mandya and 3,832 from Chamarajanagar have been registered on the Co-WIN portal, as per official figures.

Notably, the numbers include 4,065 ULB workers, including 3,200 pourakarmikas from Mysuru city. However, the largest contingent is from police and other forces which comprises 7,979 personnel from Mysuru, 2,480 from Mandya and 1,490 from Chamarajangar.

Similarly, the list comprises 4,523 personnel from the revenue department in Mysuru, 4,644 in Mandya and 2,230 in Chamarajanagar.

Taking into account the reluctance among among many healthcare workers to get the jab, the Mysuru City Corporation has started sensitising them about it for the past many days.

As per authorities, the vaccination drive is proposed to be finished in three days but accounting for the pace of vaccination among healthcare workers, the process is expected to take longer.

Meanwhile, the vaccination of healthcare workers in the districts continue to lag with Mysuru achieving just 57 per cent of vaccinations against its target of 36,664 while Chamarajanagar achieved 67 per cent vaccination and Mandya faring better with 69 per cent vaccination.

It may be recalled that the vaccination drive was launched on January 16 and the workers who got the first dose of the jab are set to come back for the second dose from February 14.