Scheduled Tribe tag: Lakhs gather at Kuruba show of strength

Seers and politicians from the community across party lines stood hand-in-hand on the dais in a show of solidarity in their demand for the ST status.

Published: 08th February 2021 03:55 AM

Members of the Kuruba community arrive from different parts of the state in Bengaluru, for the convention demanding ST status.

Members of the Kuruba community arrive from different parts of the state in Bengaluru, for the convention demanding ST status. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a massive show of strength, lakhs of people belonging to the Kuruba community from across the state gathered in Bengaluru on Sunday, demanding the Scheduled Tribe tag for the community. 

The convention at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre near Nelamangala was the culmination of a three-week-long 340-km padayatra that started in January at Kaginele of Haveri under the leadership of Kaginele Kanaka Guru Peetha Seer Sri Niranjananandapuri. 

Seers and politicians from the community across party lines stood hand-in-hand on the dais in a show of solidarity in their demand for the ST status. However, the tallest Kuruba leader, Congress Legislature Party chief Siddaramaiah, was conspicuous by his absence. 

“We are not asking for a new addition to the ST status list. Kurubas were classified as ST even before Independence. We are merely demanding restoration of that tag. A majority from the community still live in hamlets, grasslands herding sheep. While Kadu Kuruba and Jenu Kurubas are considered as ST then why not all Kurubas? Gonda, Rajagondas and Kurubas are the same but Kurubas aren’t given ST certificates,” said HM Revanna, a senior Congress leader from the community.  

‘Agitation to continue till community gets ST tag’

“We are asking for uniform consideration of the ST tag,” said HM Revanna, a senior Congress leader from the community. He added that in their estimate, over five lakh people had gathered for the convention on Sunday.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister KS Eshwarappa, Excise minister MTB Nagaraj, Minister for Horticulture R Shankar and MLC H Vishwanath were the prominent faces from the BJP, while JDS’ Bandeppa Kashempur and Congress’ Revanna led the convention.

Vishwanath, taking a dig at Siddaramaiah but without naming him, said, “It is painful to see that the person that this community sacrificed its body, soul and wealth to make a chief minister has not turned up at the event.”

Kashempur told the gathering that the agitation will continue till the community gets the ST tag. Eshwarappa, who has been at the forefront of the agitation in the absence of Siddaramaiah, submitted a memorandum to Revenue Minister R Ashoka who was at the convention as a representative of the state government.

Traffic out of gear

Despite traffic diversions made by the police, traffic snarls were reported on the highway as more vehicles showed up.

