Single-window agency to clear mining projects in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Mines and Geology Department has proposed to introduce a single-window system to expedite the process of clearing applications for various mining projects.

The speedy approval will help investors start the project early and generate employment.

The department proposes to set up two single-window clearance committees at the district and state level.

If the investment is worth below Rs 5 crore, the agency headed by respective DCs will clear the applications, while projects worth over Rs 5 crore will be given the approval by the committee headed by Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh R Nirani.

Now, investors have to get no-objection certificates from four departments.

Nirani has proposed that projects approved through single window clearance panels be sent to nationalised banks.