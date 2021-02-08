Students in Karnataka worried as JEE, second PU exams clash

Pearl Maria Dsouza By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Department of Pre-University Education has received close to 500 complaints for the Second PUC exam timetable.

The deadline for filing of the requests for modifications closed on Saturday. The Department is now busy sorting out the complaints.

One of the major concerns of the students is that the JEE examinations are scheduled around the same time as that of Second PU.

Minister of Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar had announced that the Second PU examinations will be held from May 24 to June 10.

An official told The New Indian Express that should there be a change in the schedule, it would be known by Thursday.