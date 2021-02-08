STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Valmiki seer seeks 9.5 per cent reservation 

The seer told reporters on the premises of the mutt that the community was expected to get 7.5 per cent reservation based on the 2001 census. 

Quota, reservation

The community was expected to get 7.5 per cent reservation based on the 2001 census. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

DAVANAGERE: Prasannananda Puri Swami of Valmiki Gurupeet, Rajanahalli, on Sunday said that he is optimistic of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announcing an increase in reservation for the community from the current 3.5 per cent to 7.5 per cent during the two-day Valmiki Jatre programme that begins on Monday. 

“But if we consider the 2021 census, the reservation percentage should be 8-9.5%. We will put pressure on the government. The population of the community increases every year, and the reservation too should go up proportionately as per the Constitutional requirement,” he said. 

“What is important for our struggle now is to first get 7.5 per cent reservation and then seek an increase. In case the government fails to agree to our demand, the gathering at the jatre will decide the future course of our agitation and ensure that the community gets its due,” he added.

The third annual Valmiki Jatre begins at Rajanahalli near here on Monday, in which various conventions, including the Scheduled Tribes Employees’ Association annual meet, will be held. Actors Sudeep, Shashikumar and others will take part on the second day of the jatre.

