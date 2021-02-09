HC junks law varsity notice on exams

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday quashed a decision by the Bar Council of India and Karnataka State Law University to conduct intermediate semester exams to first to fourth-year students of five-year law course. Justice R Devdas passed the order, while disposing of the petitions filed by B Ritvik Balanagraj and other students.

The court said that the press release on November 1, 2020 by the Bar Council of India and the circular on November 9, 2020 by the Karnataka State Law University are set aside with respect to intermediate semester exams.Senior counsel AS Ponnanna, representing a petitioner, contended that when the UGC has issued guidelines directing promotion of university students to the next year awarding 50 per cent of marks based on internal assessments and another 50 per cent on the basis of previous exams, which was also upheld by the Supreme Court, the University and the Bar Council cannot compel students to write the exams.

Quashing the timetable announced by the Karnataka State Law University for first to fourth-year students, along with the notifications dated January 13 and 29, 2021, the court said the University may announce a fresh timetable for odd semesters only.