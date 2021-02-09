STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

HC junks law varsity notice on exams

Justice R Devdas passed the order, while disposing of the petitions filed by B Ritvik Balanagraj and other students. 

Published: 09th February 2021 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (File photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday quashed a decision by the Bar Council of India and Karnataka State Law University to conduct intermediate semester exams to first to fourth-year students of five-year law course. Justice R Devdas passed the order, while disposing of the petitions filed by B Ritvik Balanagraj and other students. 

The court said that the press release on November 1, 2020 by the Bar Council of India and the circular on November 9, 2020 by the Karnataka State Law University are set aside with respect to intermediate semester exams.Senior counsel AS Ponnanna, representing a petitioner, contended that when the UGC has issued guidelines directing promotion of university students to the next year awarding 50 per cent of marks based on internal assessments and another 50 per cent on the basis of previous exams, which was also upheld by the Supreme Court, the University and the Bar Council cannot compel students  to write the exams. 

Quashing the timetable announced by the Karnataka State Law University for first to fourth-year students, along with the notifications dated January 13 and 29, 2021, the court said the University may announce a fresh timetable for odd semesters only.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing protest against Centres farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday Feb. 7 2021. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Toolkit row: Centre asks Twitter to remove 1,178 Pak-Khalistani handles
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Increase gap between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Experts
Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tax on EPF interest will not impact all salaried individuals
Hydropower project washed away in Uttarakhand floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of Village Cooking Channel at Chinna Veeramangalam in Pudukkottai | Express
'Village Cooking Channel’: Meet YouTube's favourite chefs who impressed Rahul Gandhi
Scores of labourers trapped in tunnels as the waters came rushing in. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Rescue ops intensified as over 200 people still missing
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp