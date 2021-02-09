Incorrect, says KPTCL of CAG report

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), Karnataka, on public sector undertakings for the year ended March 2019, the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) has stated that the former arrived at the conclusion by arithmetically working out the peak load of 12,877MW, and a redundancy of 27 per cent, leading to a total transmission capacity of 16,354MW.

In the report tabled before the State legislature on February 3, the CAG stated that KPTCL created excess transmission capacity of Rs 3,870 crore, way beyond the norms in the Manual on Transmission Planning Criteria, and the burden was passed on to consumers by way of rise in power tariff.

KPTCL clarified to CAG that KERC conducted checks of capital works from 2014 to 2017 by a third party, after which it allowed capital expenditure in the transmission tariff to be passed on to consumers. KERC has concurred with such capital expenditure.

KPTCL said that facilitating power evacuation by generators, renewable energy generators must also run, for which energy is required. It also stated that transmission capacity is not defined, as against what CAG has stated in its report.