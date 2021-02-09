It’s budget time, CM Yediyurappa starts meetings

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday started his pre-budget meetings with ministers and senior officers. Over the next two weeks, he will hold a series of meetings to discuss subjects related to their departments, that need to be included in the upcoming State budget, being presented amid financial constraints. On Monday, Yediyurappa met ministers and officers from the departments of higher education, IT/BT, skill development, revenue, industries, labour and public sector undertaking.

Sources said the government is focusing on attracting investment and private partnerships to take up development works.With revenue collection not up to expectations this year, it will be a challenge to present a budget which is likely to focus on health, agriculture and infrastructure. As the Union budget lay stress on skill development and agriculture, the Chief Minister is likely to take the cue and present a budget which will supplement the central budget.

Yediyurappa told reporters he will be meeting officials and ministers every day. “We will discuss financial status too,’’ he said. Asked when the budget will be presented, he said the date is under discussion.

The Karnataka State Planning Board had recently recommended to the State Government to adopt the PPP model to improve education, health, tourism and other sectors. The government has developed software to implement and coordinate works taken up under the PPP model by companies under their CSR initiative. Sources in the CMO said Yediyurappa is expected to announce schemes and projects with private partnership, to reduce the State’s financial burden.

Higher Education Minister and DyCM Dr CN Ashwath Narayan appealed to the Chief Minister to increase grants to his department. “Every year, 1.9-2 per cent of the budget is reserved for higher education. This year, the minister has appealed for 3.5 per cent,’’ sources told TNIE. The minister has reportedly sought recruitment of 9,000 lecturers for agriculture, medical and engineering colleges, to improve the quality of education and effectively implement the National Education Policy.

“In 2020-2021, the State government allocated Rs 4,687 crore for higher education, of which Rs 3,998 crore was spent on salaries. The remaining amount is too meagre to improve infrastructure. Many universities, including Bengaluru North, Hampi, Karnataka State Sanskrit University, Folk University, need to be improved,’’ sources said.Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said they have already announced the new industrial policy, which will be part of the budget. He also said they are hoping to announce a policy for Electric Vehicle Mission.

