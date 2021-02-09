STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

It’s budget time, CM Yediyurappa starts meetings

Financial constraints this year; health and agriculture likely to get a good share 

Published: 09th February 2021 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa inaugurates the Moduler ICU, RT-PCR testing centre and oxygen unit at KC General Hospital, in Bengaluru. DyCM Ashwath Narayan, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, MLA Dinesh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday started his pre-budget meetings with ministers and senior officers. Over the next two weeks, he will hold a series of meetings to discuss subjects related to their departments, that need to be included in the upcoming State budget, being presented amid financial constraints. On Monday, Yediyurappa met ministers and officers from the departments of higher education, IT/BT, skill development, revenue, industries, labour and public sector undertaking.

Sources said the government is focusing on attracting investment and private partnerships to take up development works.With revenue collection not up to expectations this year, it will be a challenge to present a budget which is likely to focus on health, agriculture and infrastructure. As the Union budget lay stress on skill development and agriculture, the Chief Minister is likely to take the cue and present a budget which will supplement the central budget. 

Yediyurappa told reporters he will be meeting officials and ministers every day. “We will discuss financial status too,’’ he said. Asked when the budget will be presented, he said the date is under discussion. 
The Karnataka State Planning Board had recently recommended to the State Government to adopt the PPP model to improve education, health, tourism and other sectors. The government has developed software to implement and coordinate works taken up under the PPP model by companies under their CSR initiative. Sources in the CMO said Yediyurappa is expected to announce schemes and projects with private partnership, to reduce the State’s financial burden.

Higher Education Minister and DyCM Dr CN Ashwath Narayan appealed to the Chief Minister to increase grants to his department. “Every year, 1.9-2 per cent of the budget is reserved for higher education. This year, the minister has appealed for 3.5 per cent,’’ sources told TNIE. The minister has reportedly sought recruitment of 9,000 lecturers for agriculture, medical and engineering colleges, to improve the quality of education and effectively implement the National Education Policy.

“In 2020-2021, the State government allocated Rs 4,687 crore for higher education, of which Rs 3,998 crore was spent on salaries. The remaining amount is too meagre to improve infrastructure. Many universities, including Bengaluru North, Hampi, Karnataka State Sanskrit University, Folk University, need to be improved,’’ sources said.Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said they have already announced the new industrial policy, which will be part of the budget. He also said they are hoping to announce a policy for Electric Vehicle Mission. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa budget
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing protest against Centres farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday Feb. 7 2021. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Toolkit row: Centre asks Twitter to remove 1,178 Pak-Khalistani handles
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Increase gap between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Experts
Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tax on EPF interest will not impact all salaried individuals
Hydropower project washed away in Uttarakhand floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of Village Cooking Channel at Chinna Veeramangalam in Pudukkottai | Express
'Village Cooking Channel’: Meet YouTube's favourite chefs who impressed Rahul Gandhi
Scores of labourers trapped in tunnels as the waters came rushing in. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Rescue ops intensified as over 200 people still missing
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp