Mallikarjuna Kharge lashes out at PM Modi, gets threat call in minutes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member M Mallikarjuna Kharge on Monday received a threat call, minutes after he spoke to the media in the national capital, criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in the Upper House of Parliament.

Congress Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka Syed Naseer Hussain said a Congress delegation led by Kharge spoke to the media, and reacted to the PM’s speech. Soon after, a call came through on Kharge’s mobile. “It looked like the number was from Madhya Pradesh. The anonymous caller spoke in Hindi and accused him of always speaking against Modi and against the country,” the MP said, adding that the caller also threatened the senior Congress leader. The call was received by Kharge’s personal assistant.

Hussain was part of the Congress delegation with Kharge when he spoke to the media. Stating that the Congress is filing a police complaint, he said it was not the first time the veteran Congress leader was getting a threat call. In 2018, he had received a threat call, and an FIR (First Information Report) was also filed, but there was no investigation into it.

Kharge had also received a threat call when he was filing nominations to contest the Rajya Sabha polls from Karnataka, he said. “Imagine if a senior leader who has been in politics for 50 years is threatened for expressing their views, what is the situation in the country,” the Congress

MP said.