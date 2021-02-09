STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

PM Modi hails Deve Gowda in Rajya Sabha, provides fodder to rumour mills

He extended dignity to this whole debate and even praised the government for its good work.

Published: 09th February 2021 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as he lambasted the Opposition on its stand on the farmers’ protest during his speech in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had only words of praise for former Prime Minister and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda.

He hailed Gowda as someone who has devoted his life to the welfare of farmers. This comes at a time when the BJP and JDS in Karnataka are cosying up to each other. It also comes barely days after the JDS backed the BJP to elect M K Pranesh of the saffron party as Karnataka Legislative Council deputy chairman. In exchange, the BJP is expected to help JDS get its leader Basavaraj Horatti elected Council chairman on Tuesday. 

“I am indebted to Deve Gowdaji. He extended dignity to this whole debate and even praised the government for its good work. I express my heartfelt gratitude to him,” said Modi. This came as a reaction to Gowda’s Motion of Thanks speech in the Rajya Sabha last week, where he said that since 2014, some programmes implemented by the Modi government have shown results. Gowda had asked for the farmers’ issues to be sorted out immediately and demanded that the government hold talks.

In December last year, PM Modi had set off a buzz around the BJP’s proximity with JDS when he took to his social media pages to greet former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on his birthday — a courtesy that wasn’t extended even when Kumaraswamy was chief minister. On that day, the Prime Minister had also heaped praise on the JDS supremo.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi HD Deve Gowda Rajya Sabha
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing protest against Centres farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday Feb. 7 2021. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Toolkit row: Centre asks Twitter to remove 1,178 Pak-Khalistani handles
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Increase gap between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Experts
Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tax on EPF interest will not impact all salaried individuals
Hydropower project washed away in Uttarakhand floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of Village Cooking Channel at Chinna Veeramangalam in Pudukkottai | Express
'Village Cooking Channel’: Meet YouTube's favourite chefs who impressed Rahul Gandhi
Scores of labourers trapped in tunnels as the waters came rushing in. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Rescue ops intensified as over 200 people still missing
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp