18 nursing students from Kanachur nursing college booked for ragging

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: As many as 18 students from Kanachur nursing college have been booked for ragging their juniors.

Based on a complaint by some students from the college, Ullal police have registered a case.

A police official from Ullal Station told The New Indian Express that the incident occurred in nursing and physiotherapy students' hostel at Deralakatte.

As many as 18 students from third year nursing section harrassed five first year physiotherapy class.

"According to the students, their seniors asked them to respect and obey whatever they said. One of the student was also pushed back." he said.

Ullal police have registered an FIR and the college management has taken disciplinary action against the students.