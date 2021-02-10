Budget date in a day or two, meetings on

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said he will present the state budget in the first week of March and the date will be decided in a day or two. Speaking to reporters at Rajanahalli village in Davanagere, the Chief Minister said he has started holding pre-budget consultations with ministers and senior officers and that he will do his best within the financial constraints. “We are going to present a good budget for the year 2021-22,” the CM said.

He said due to the pandemic, the revenue collection was not at the expected level for nearly six to seven months (of the financial year). “We are making all efforts to mobilise resources and revenue collection has improved in the last three months. It will improve further too,” he said.

The CM was in Rajanahalli to attend a programme at the Valmiki mutt. The CM has started holding pre-budget meetings with ministers and officers from Monday. In the next two weeks, he will be holding a series of meetings with ministers and officers to discuss budget proposals from their departments.