It only strengthen our resolve: Priyank Kharge on threat to father Mallikarjun

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge, who is the son of Rajya Sabha member Mallikarjun Kharge, has affirmed that neither he nor his father were intimidated by the threat call that Mallikarjun Kharge received on his mobile phone recently.

In a WhatsApp message, Priyank, who is also KPCC spokesperson, said that no one can stop them from speaking the truth. “We firmly believe in the ideologies of Buddha, Basavanna & Babasaheb. We will always stand up for the constitution & no one can intimidate us,” he said in the message. He added that such threats will only strengthen their resolve.

Meanwhile, the president of Kalaburagi district unit of Congress Committee, Jagadev Guttedar, has demanded the Centre to trace the person behind the threat call and bring him to book. In a press note released here on Tuesday, Guttedar said that earlier too, Mallikarjun Kharge has received threat calls, for which police complaints were lodged. The failure of the government to arrest the miscreants shows the weakness of the Home Minister, as well as of the Prime Minister, he observed.If such miscreants were allowed to play their game, there is danger to the democratic system of the country, Guttedar felt.