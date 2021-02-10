STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka govt removes restrictions on certain pooja services, melas in temples

According to the Circular issued by the State endowment commissioner, there was demand from devotees to hold Utsav/Mela at various temples.

Published: 10th February 2021 12:56 PM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka government removes restrictions placed over holding certain pooja and melas in temples due to COVID-19. Starting from this month, temple organisers can hold Jaathre (mela) and other pooja services with all precautionary measures.

According to the Circular issued by the State endowment commissioner, there was a demand from devotees to hold Utsav/Mela at various temples. February, being one of the auspicious months, every year Jaathres are held across the State.

Circular said temple organisers following all the safety guidelines issued by Union government, State government and DCs can hold these Utsav and Poojas. With this, temples can hold Rathotsava (Chariot pulling), Pavithrotsava, Anna Dasoha (free meals), Vishesha pooje (Special pooja) and other services will be resumed like before.
 
Starting from March 2020, as per the guidelines, due to increase in COVID-19 cases, there were restrictions on public entering temple premises, thus restrictions was imposed on nithya pooje (regular pooja), melas, cultural programmes and even restricted to distribute prasada, theertha and free meals. They even have restricted guests and lodges near temples to close.

However, in September, partially it was allowed to open, where devotees were allowed to enter temples maintaining social distancing and other measures were imposed. However, restrictions were placed on providing prasada and free meals to devotees.

