Soon, school kids in Karnataka to learn about folk arts from Class 1

BENGALURU: If everything goes as proposed by the state government, every year one form of folk art will be introduced in textbooks starting from Class 1. In order to introduce folk art forms to the younger generation, the Department of Kannada and Culture is proposing to make it part of the curriculum.

In his first meeting with various academy and Rangayana chairpersons, Kannada and Culture Minister Aravind Limbavali discussed many issues to instill interest among children. They discussed how to reach young children through art forms.

This apart, they also discussed developing model villages to keep models of typical village life - house, oxens, farms, road, temple, panchayat and many more. In this era of urbanisation, the present generation who are living in urban places will get to know about villages.

They discussed increasing the number of awards given by various academies. They also proposed to establish an art gallery inside Kalagrama and conserve art forms which are in a bad state.