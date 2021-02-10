STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Soon, school kids in Karnataka to learn about folk arts from Class 1

In order to introduce folk art forms to the younger generation, the Department of Kannada and Culture is proposing to make it part of the curriculum.

Published: 10th February 2021 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

School children, Students, Classroom

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If everything goes as proposed by the state government, every year one form of folk art will be introduced in textbooks starting from Class 1. In order to introduce folk art forms to the younger generation, the Department of Kannada and Culture is proposing to make it part of the curriculum.

In his first meeting with various academy and Rangayana chairpersons, Kannada and Culture Minister Aravind Limbavali discussed many issues to instill interest among children. They discussed how to reach young children through art forms.

This apart, they also discussed developing model villages to keep models of typical village life - house, oxens, farms, road, temple, panchayat and many more. In this era of urbanisation, the present generation who are living in urban places will get to know about villages.

They discussed increasing the number of awards given by various academies. They also proposed to establish an art gallery inside Kalagrama and conserve art forms which are in a bad state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka folk art
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Amid row with Twitter, Prasad says social media platforms should follow Indian law
An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Surprise disengagement in Ladakh as China, India pull back combat vehicles
For representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Chills, appetite loss, headache may also be COVID-19 symptoms: UK study
Teera is suffering from Spinal Muscular Astrophys, a genetic disease. (Photo | EPS)
PM waives off Rs 6 crore tax for importing life-saving medicines for little Teera

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue inside the Tapovan Tunnel. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: How glaciers can burst and send floods downstream
File Photo | EPS
GOOD NEWS | Delhi sees zero COVID-19 death after nearly nine months, Kejriwal wants no drop in guard
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp