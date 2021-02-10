Three students injured in roof collapse at century-old Maharaja’s College in Mysuru

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Three students were injured when chunks of plaster and ceiling collapsed on them at a classroom in the century-old Maharaja’s College in the city on Wednesday.

The injured students -- Vishal, Yashwanth and Salim -- pursuing M.Sc in Criminology and Forensic Science were writing internal tests when the incident took place.

The other students in the classroom with the help of their lecturers rushed the injured students to the university hospital which is next to the college where first aid was given to them.

One of the students who sustained head injuries was later shifted to a private hospital where he was administered stitches and advised to undergo a head scan. The other two sustained minor injuries to their hands and legs.

The incident came as a shock to students. Gripped by fear, they refused to attend any classes or exams and blamed the college and University of Mysore authorities for not ensuring their safety.

Prof Shivappa, Registrar of the University of Mysore who rushed to the campus following the incident, was taken to task by the students who alleged that the varsity and college authorities had turned a blind eye to their grievances and questioned why officials did not act even when they had submitted a memorandum to the varsity predicting such an incident a year ago.

“This is one of the oldest buildings of the varsity and we had no complaints so far. We have been informed that the plastering done to the ceiling might have collapsed due to the impact of pressure during the felling of tree branches recently. We shall get this inspected by the engineers and take suitable decisions. Alternate arrangements for the classes will be made,” said Shivappa.

The damage at this century-old heritage building adds to the list of many other heritage buildings such as Lansdowne building and Devaraja market, which are on the verge of collapse. Very recently, a similar incident was reported at the Mysuru Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI) hostel in the city.

‘This is why parents won’t send us to govt colleges’

Several students of the department of criminology and forensic science said it was negligence on the part of the authorities and not an accident.

"We had predicted that such an incident would be reported after seeing the building and had also given it in writing but they ignored it. The issue does not end here, we lack basic amenities and don't have access to clean drinking water nor good washrooms. There is an open window between the men's and women's washroom," said Harshitha, a student of the department.

Other students too said that there is no science faculty nor a head of department or coordinator for the department. "There are no major instruments and proper laboratory set up. We have been complaining about this for long but the authorities have always turned a deaf ear," said another student.

The students further said many have come here from far away places including other states with an aim to pursue higher education. "This is why our parents think twice before enrolling us in government colleges," a student said.