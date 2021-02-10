Woman accuses DIG of sexual harassment

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An IPS officer of the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) is in the dock as a woman has accused him of sexual harassment. It is learnt that the Home Department had received the complaint in December. Sources in the Home Department said that the woman, an employee of a well-known transport and logistics firm, had filed a complaint accusing the officer of sexually harassing her.



According to her complaint, the DIG was serving as police commissioner of a city, when the incident took place. The woman, who is also associated with an NGO, had met the officer for an official purpose, accompanied by another woman.

"During the visit, the officer had taken her mobile phone number,” a source said. The DIG allegedly contacted the woman over the phone at around 11pm and asked her to come to his house. When the woman went there, according to her complaint, the DIG allegedly expressed interest in having a relationship with her.

However, the woman, who reportedly told him that she was married, left the place immediately, the source said, adding that the officer had allegedly sent several vulgar messages to the woman’s phone the same night, threatening to file a case against her if she did not pay heed to his demand. A senior official said that the woman’s complaint was acknowledged by the Home Department, which is yet to initiate an inquiry into the allegation or action against the officer in question.