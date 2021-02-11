STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bus driver attack: Accused nabbed after three weeks

Three weeks after some youths stabbed a KSRTC bus driver 16 times on the Mysuru-Hassan highway, the police nabbed them from a hotel at Molakalmuru in Chitradurga district. 

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Three weeks after some youths stabbed a KSRTC bus driver 16 times on the Mysuru-Hassan highway, the police nabbed them from a hotel at Molakalmuru in Chitradurga district. Jayanth (23), an MBA dropout from Mandya; Vignesh, a relative of a rowdy-sheeter from Cheeranahalli in Mandya; and Prajwal, a car garage worker, were riding triples when the bus driver slightly turned his vehicle to the right side of the road to avoid a cow which suddenly jumped from the opposite side.

Irked by this, the trio chased the bus and stopped it near Hosaramanahalli, and abused the driver and conductor. In the heat of the argument, Jayanth took a sharp object and stabbed the driver multiple times. The accused then dumped their cellphones on the highway and fled the scene.

The police that had formed three teams to trace the offenders grilled their friends, relatives and parents. It was when the accused made a call using somebody’s phone to a friend, informing that they are heading to Molakamuru that the police came to know of their whereabouts. They reached the hotel where they were holed up and arrested them. Meanwhile, the police also shot at one of the accused when he attacked them in a bid to escape.

Murder suspect
It was found that Jayanth murdered his friend Anush Joy over a trivial issue. When Joy was unconscious, the accused with the help of Vignesh, Prajwal and Sagar brought him to Hosahalli. They crushed Joy’s head with a boulder and dum-ped his body in the Cauvery river near Srirangapatna. Sources said the accused had planned to join a political party to evade arrests.
 

