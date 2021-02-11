STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Crop research findings to be taken to farmers

The horticulture department will take crop research findings to farmers in all districts  to ensure good yields and a boost in farm incomes, said Horticulture Minister R Shankar here on Wednesday.

Published: 11th February 2021 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 03:23 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Horticulture Minister R Shankar (fourth from left)at the National Horticulture Fair in Hesaraghatta,Bengaluru, on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The horticulture department will take crop research findings to farmers in all districts  to ensure good yields and a boost in farm incomes, said Horticulture Minister R Shankar here on Wednesday.
In this context, he said researchers have created a new variety of pomegranate which has more iron and nutrition content.

Similarly, farmers can now grow more onions per acre with the new variety. But all this and more is not known to all farmers and even lesser known to consumers. So to ensure that farmers and consumers benefit, more such fairs should be held in all zillas, Shankar said at the  National Horticulture Fair 2021.

Though guavas are a very healthy fruit for diabetics and other patients, since many also have dental issues, they do not eat it. But here at the horticulture fair, there is a new variety in which the seeds are very tender, he said.Shankar said not just availability of horticultural crops, but even their production should be eased for all farmers. All measures will also be taken to ensure that hybrid varieties are easily available in the market, he said. 

He said he would ask the government to include subsidy for seed procurement even for horticultural crops in the Budget so that more farmers benefit and also ensure availability of solar panels and solar vending machines.The horticulture fair, which kick-started on February 8, is on till February 12.

Due to the pandemic, for the first time, farmers are not just physically participating in the fair, organised by ICAR- IIHR, but are also virtually attending it. At the fair, MoUs were signed between farmers and four firms.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Crop research research Farmers
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Amid row with Twitter, Prasad says social media platforms should follow Indian law
An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Surprise disengagement in Ladakh as China, India pull back combat vehicles
For representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Chills, appetite loss, headache may also be COVID-19 symptoms: UK study
Teera is suffering from Spinal Muscular Astrophys, a genetic disease. (Photo | EPS)
PM waives off Rs 6 crore tax for importing life-saving medicines for little Teera

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue inside the Tapovan Tunnel. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: How glaciers can burst and send floods downstream
File Photo | EPS
GOOD NEWS | Delhi sees zero COVID-19 death after nearly nine months, Kejriwal wants no drop in guard
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp