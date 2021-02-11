STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC cancels bail for acid attacker

 The HC has cancelled the bail of a man held for an acid attack on his sister-in-law and her child at Kadaba taluk in Dakshina Kannada, and has directed police to arrest him.

Published: 11th February 2021

Acid Attack

Image for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The HC has cancelled the bail of a man held for an acid attack on his sister-in-law and her child at Kadaba taluk in Dakshina Kannada, and has directed police to arrest him.The victim had filed a petition in the HC to cancel the bail granted by the District Sessions Court. The incident occurred in January last year at Kodimbala.

Her husband had passed away, and she was living with her two-year-old daughter. Her husband’s elder brother, K Jayananda, visited her frequently and forced her to repay a loan. On January 23, he entered her house and began abusing her. When the victim started videographing him, he threw acid on her and her child. Based on her complaint, police arrested Jayananda, and sent him to judicial custody. In August last year, he was granted bail by the District Sessions Court, which has been overturned by the HC.

