STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

IMA scam: 65,258 claims received

The Special Officer, Harsh Gupta, stated that the bank account verification of all the claimants had been undertaken with a test transfer of one rupee to their bank account through online transfer.

Published: 11th February 2021 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 03:18 AM   |  A+A-

I Monetary Advisory, IMA scam

I Monetary Advisory (File photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A total of 65,258 claims for 69,099 accounts and for a total claim amount of Rs 2,695.13 crore have been received in relation to the IMA scam, and permission has been sought from the special court for the settlement of claims, the Competent Authority and Special Officer informed the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday.

It was stated in the status report, filed before a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum, that the forensic auditors have been asked to confirm the verification and their report was likely to be received in a week’s time. As per this verification, the net principal payable to the claimants comes to Rs 2,646 crore, which is marginally less than the claim amount of Rs 2,695 crore. Further, the net payable to the claimants is likely to be about Rs 1,372 crore after adjusting for the payouts received by the depositors from the IMA group. 

The Special Officer, Harsh Gupta, stated that the bank account verification of all the claimants had been undertaken with a test transfer of one rupee to their bank account through online transfer. He said the Law Department has given opinion to proceed with the proposal for recovery of money from those depositors who have received payouts more than their deposit amounts. 

It was also stated in the report that permission for the settlement of claims initially up to Rs 50,000 for each claimant, limiting the total amount to each of them to their eligible claim amount, has been sought from the special court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IMA scam
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Amid row with Twitter, Prasad says social media platforms should follow Indian law
An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Surprise disengagement in Ladakh as China, India pull back combat vehicles
For representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Chills, appetite loss, headache may also be COVID-19 symptoms: UK study
Teera is suffering from Spinal Muscular Astrophys, a genetic disease. (Photo | EPS)
PM waives off Rs 6 crore tax for importing life-saving medicines for little Teera

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue inside the Tapovan Tunnel. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: How glaciers can burst and send floods downstream
File Photo | EPS
GOOD NEWS | Delhi sees zero COVID-19 death after nearly nine months, Kejriwal wants no drop in guard
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp