IMA scam: 65,258 claims received

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A total of 65,258 claims for 69,099 accounts and for a total claim amount of Rs 2,695.13 crore have been received in relation to the IMA scam, and permission has been sought from the special court for the settlement of claims, the Competent Authority and Special Officer informed the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday.

It was stated in the status report, filed before a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum, that the forensic auditors have been asked to confirm the verification and their report was likely to be received in a week’s time. As per this verification, the net principal payable to the claimants comes to Rs 2,646 crore, which is marginally less than the claim amount of Rs 2,695 crore. Further, the net payable to the claimants is likely to be about Rs 1,372 crore after adjusting for the payouts received by the depositors from the IMA group.

The Special Officer, Harsh Gupta, stated that the bank account verification of all the claimants had been undertaken with a test transfer of one rupee to their bank account through online transfer. He said the Law Department has given opinion to proceed with the proposal for recovery of money from those depositors who have received payouts more than their deposit amounts.

It was also stated in the report that permission for the settlement of claims initially up to Rs 50,000 for each claimant, limiting the total amount to each of them to their eligible claim amount, has been sought from the special court.