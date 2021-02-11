STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka CM meets bankers over delay in housing schemes, directs them to disburse loans

"Karnataka is not showing much progress in these schemes as banks are delaying the approval of loans for beneficiaries," CM BS Yediyurappa said.

Published: 11th February 2021 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa directed heads of various banks in Karnataka to approve loans for eligible beneficiaries of Pradhanamantri Awas Yojane (PMAY), Pradhanamantri Swanidhi and Karnataka Affordable Housing schemes.

"Karnataka is not showing much progress in these schemes as banks are delaying the approval of loans for beneficiaries," the CM said.

The CM discussed various issues pertaining to these schemes with bankers on Thursday in Bengaluru. He said these are schemes oriented towards the poor and have to be taken on priority. Compared to other states, the progress of these two schemes in Karnataka is not as per expectations.

Further, the CM said under the credit linked subsidy scheme of PMAY, only 53695 applications have been given approval. This is less compared to other states.

Similarly, under the Karnataka affordable housing scheme, 3.46 lakh houses have been approved, of which work orders for 1.16 lakh houses were given. But only 19,658 houses have been completed so far. This is because there has been a delay by banks in giving loans. This scheme is for the poor and in order to implement this successfully, there should be coordination between various departments.

The PM Swanidhi scheme started in July 2020. The Housing and Urban Development department will release their share. The remaining funds will be given to the beneficiary through banks. Under this scheme, street vendors will get investment upto Rs 10,000. As on date, 2.24 lakh applications have been received, of which only 66,423 got approval which is around 30 per cent. "This scheme is to help those poor who are in distress due to COVID-19. Banks have to approve loans at the earliest," he said.
 
Deputy CM Dr CN Ashwathnarayan, Housing Minister V Somanna, Chief Secretary P Ravikumar, Additional Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma and representatives from Canara Bank, RBI and others were present.

