Karnataka man kills son with behavioural disorder

Ekanthachari is said to have been collecting and hiding undergarments of his mother and neighbours.

Published: 11th February 2021 05:56 PM

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

MADIKERI (Karnataka): A man has been arrested for murdering his son at Shanivarsanthe in Kodagu district. 

The murder incident was revealed following an investigation by the police. Initially, the incident was portrayed as an accident. 

Ekanthachari (21) was the son of Mahendra Kumar who is a resident of Shanivarsanthe. On February 1, Mahendra Kumar reported about his death at the  Shanivarsanthe Police stating. He claimed that his son died after he fell off the tree inside the estate. The police had filed a case of unnatural death and an investigation was ordered.

However, assault marks on the dead body of Ekanthachari were found during the post-mortem. A thorough investigation revealed that Mahendra Kumar had killed his son Ekanthachari after the former assaulted him inside the estate. 

Investigations also revealed that deceased Ekanthachari had behavioural disorder and was diagnosed with the same at NIMHANS Hospital in Bengaluru. 

While Ekanthachari did not suffer any disorder till the age of eight, he developed behaviourial disorder later. Ekanthachari is said to have been collecting and hiding undergarments of his mother and neighbours. This irked his father. When he did not find any treatment for the disorder, he is said to have taken this extreme step. 

Mahendra has been taken into custody.

