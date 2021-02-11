STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
South India's first organic farming university may come up in Karnataka

Agriculture Minister BC Patil said there is a proposal to set up Organic Farming University in the state similar to the ones in Gujarat and Chhattisgarh.

Published: 11th February 2021 09:30 PM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If everything goes well, Karnataka will get its first organic farming university at Shivamogga in Karnataka. 

Speaking at the organic farming review meeting, Patil said people are tending towards organic produce and it is in demand. This is high time we gave priority to organic farming. There are organic farming universities in Gujarat and Chhattisgarh. There are demands and suggestions from Organic Farming Committee members to set up a similar university in Shivamogga. "We will discuss and proceed," he said.

The Minister further said as due to the use of chemical fertilizer, the health of the soil is being deteriorated. This has resulted in unhealthy crops. The nutrient value of the soil is lost and this needs to be revived. This has not just caused damage to the consumers, but also to farmers' health.

The idea of 'one district, one millet, and one market' should be developed to process organic produce. He said they will organise an organic programme to bring awareness to the issue. 

