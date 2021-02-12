STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bar associations face contempt proceedings

The Karnataka High Court has initiated contempt proceedings against bar associations in Mandya and Davanagere districts for boycotting court proceedings. 

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has initiated contempt proceedings against bar associations in Mandya and Davanagere districts for boycotting court proceedings. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum passed the order on Thursday. 

On February 3, the Chief Justice had appealed to office-bearers and members of bar associations not to abstain from proceedings after he received reports from the district courts informing him about the resolution passed by the bar associations in Mandya and Davanagere calling upon members to abstain from court proceedings for various reasons.   

“Abstaining from court work, or boycotting court proceedings, and the acts of the office-bearers of bar associations calling upon the members to abstain from the court work, or boycott court proceedings, amounts to interference with administration of justice. Advocates are the officers of the court and enjoy special status in society. They have obligations and duties to ensure smooth functioning of the court,” the Chief Justice had said.

HC set asides order to handover dogs to owner
Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court set aside an order passed by the magistrate court to hand over the custody of dogs to the owner who allegedly subjected them to cruelty. Justice H P Sandesh passed the order in response to a petition filed by the Compassion Unlimited Plus Action (CUPA) against the order passed by magistrate on October 9, 2020. The Puttenahalli police seized the dogs from Shreyas, an unlicensed commercial dog breeder from JP Nagar, for allegedly subjecting them to cruelty, following a complaint, and handed them over to the CUPA.

