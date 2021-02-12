BJP cracks whip, issues show-cause notice to MLA Yatnal for comments against party leaders

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cracking the whip against senior party leader and former Union minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, the BJP high command issued him a show-cause notice seeking an explanation for his comments against party leaders in the state.

Sources said the central leadership decided to issue the notice as the party MLA continued to make statements on change of leadership in the state and speak against the Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, causing much embarrassment to the party.

Despite being warned by party leaders, Yatnal had openly hit out against the CM on several occasions and spoke about change in leadership, sources said. Yatnal was complaining about not receiving sanctioned funds for development works in his constituency, Vijayapura, and took potshots at Yediyurappa while saying discussions were on within the party over a change in leadership.

Yatnal, a Lingayat strongman from Vijayapura, and known for his hard-line Hindutva views, is seen as a very ambitious leader who has felt slighted over not being given prominence in the state government.

Central leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah had dismissed such speculation and made it clear that Yediyurappa will complete his tenure as the CM. Sources said Yatnal has been asked to give his explanation within seven days.