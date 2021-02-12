STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Defence firm allotted land in Tumakuru

Bengaluru-based ADD Engineering India (Private) Limited (AEIPL) can now heave a sigh of relief.

Published: 12th February 2021 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

Missile

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KARWAR: ADD Engg, a defence ancillary unit struggling to get some land near Bengaluru, will soon be allocated a patch of land at Tumukuru Machine Tool Park (TMTP) by the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB). The company has been a victim of red-tapism after its application to set up an industry was kept in abeyance since 2018 by the Karnataka State Small Industries Development Corporation Ltd (KSIDC).

Bengaluru-based ADD Engineering India (Private) Limited (AEIPL) can now heave a sigh of relief. KIADB has given a green signal to the firm’s project to set up a unit to manufacture India’s indigenous fighter aircraft Tejas MK1A and MK2 versions.

Director of the firm L Girish said that the company’s application had been cleared under single window clearance by Karnataka Udyog Mitra. The firm, a subsidiary of German based ADD Engg GMBH, caters to several defence firms by providing cutting tool solutions.

With eminent experts in the sector, including Norbert Kreller from Germany, on board, the company, after its success in India, decided to set up a manufacturing unit to provide cutting tool solutions for manufacturing the fighter aircraft. Contrary to the Prime Minister’s dream of Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, red-tapism prevailed over the government policy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tumakuru
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chamoli Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel following Sunday's glacier burst. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Drilling operation launched at Tapovan tunnel to rescue trapped workers
Indore: 'Yamraj' gets vaccinated for Covid-19 to raise awareness
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recently. Here are a handful of actors/ movies who could pose a serious challenge to her claim for movie buffs to check out as they wait for the release of 'Dhaakad'.
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp