Defence firm allotted land in Tumakuru

By Express News Service

KARWAR: ADD Engg, a defence ancillary unit struggling to get some land near Bengaluru, will soon be allocated a patch of land at Tumukuru Machine Tool Park (TMTP) by the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB). The company has been a victim of red-tapism after its application to set up an industry was kept in abeyance since 2018 by the Karnataka State Small Industries Development Corporation Ltd (KSIDC).

Bengaluru-based ADD Engineering India (Private) Limited (AEIPL) can now heave a sigh of relief. KIADB has given a green signal to the firm’s project to set up a unit to manufacture India’s indigenous fighter aircraft Tejas MK1A and MK2 versions.

Director of the firm L Girish said that the company’s application had been cleared under single window clearance by Karnataka Udyog Mitra. The firm, a subsidiary of German based ADD Engg GMBH, caters to several defence firms by providing cutting tool solutions.

With eminent experts in the sector, including Norbert Kreller from Germany, on board, the company, after its success in India, decided to set up a manufacturing unit to provide cutting tool solutions for manufacturing the fighter aircraft. Contrary to the Prime Minister’s dream of Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, red-tapism prevailed over the government policy.