Electrification work between Mysuru and Chamarajanagara set to start soon

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The much-needed electrification work of the railway line running between Mysuru and Chamarajanagara is set to start after a contract was issued.

Confirming the same for the project, the chief project director of the central organisation for railway electrification, RA Choudhary said that the project will be completed in 12 months' time. The electrification has received the fund allocation in the Union Budget on February 1.

Estimated to cost Rs 18.89 crore during the proposal, the project will cover the 71-km line paving way for increasing the train speed between stations and introduction of MEMU services through the route which is heavily dependant on commuters, especially students and office-goers.

The electrification also assumes much significance due to the CONCOR multi modal logistics park with inland container terminal that is coming up at Kadakola and also due to the potential for freight traffic on the same route.