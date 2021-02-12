STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Electrification work between Mysuru and Chamarajanagara set to start soon

Estimated to cost Rs 18.89 crore during the proposal, the project will cover the 71-km line paving way for increasing the train speed between stations and introduction of MEMU services.

Published: 12th February 2021 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Railway, Trains

(Representational Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The much-needed electrification work of the railway line running between Mysuru and Chamarajanagara is set to start after a contract was issued. 

Confirming the same for the project, the chief project director of the central organisation for railway electrification, RA Choudhary said that the project will be completed in 12 months' time. The electrification has received the fund allocation in the Union Budget on February 1. 

Estimated to cost Rs 18.89 crore during the proposal, the project will cover the 71-km line paving way for increasing the train speed between stations and introduction of MEMU services through the route which is heavily dependant on commuters, especially students and office-goers.

The electrification also assumes much significance due to the CONCOR multi modal logistics park with inland container terminal that is coming up at Kadakola and also due to the potential for freight traffic on the same route.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mysuru-Chamarajnagara MEMU services electrification work
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chamoli Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel following Sunday's glacier burst. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Drilling operation launched at Tapovan tunnel to rescue trapped workers
Indore: 'Yamraj' gets vaccinated for Covid-19 to raise awareness
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recently. Here are a handful of actors/ movies who could pose a serious challenge to her claim for movie buffs to check out as they wait for the release of 'Dhaakad'.
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp