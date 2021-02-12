STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Family junkets, ‘God promise’: Resort politics reaches grassroots

This has now trickled down to the grassroots level.

Published: 12th February 2021 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

politician, polls, voting, election

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Whether herding their own legislators from the State for ‘safekeeping’ or playing hosts to legislators from other States, parties in Karnataka have become experts when it comes to resort politics. So much so that Karnataka is taunted as the tourism hub of political mergers and acquisitions.

This has now trickled down to the grassroots level. It is now aspirants of Gram Panchayat president and vice president posts who are whisking away newly elected members of gram panchayats on junkets. In some instances, even family members of the elected representatives are being taken on pilgrimages, temple runs, or a mini-vacation. The absence of code of conduct that prohibits such junkets post-election is giving aspirants a free run.

Leaders of both Congress and the BJP in Kalaburagi district agree that the president and vice president aspirants in more than 80 % of the GPs have taken off with elected panchayat members to different places --- as a means of ensuring their vote during the election to these two top posts. For example, some 10 members of Hasargundagi GP of Chincholi taluk were taken on a tour on the day of the panchayat poll results and they were brought back only on February 5 -- the date of elections for the posts of president and vice-president.

“Members supported by Congress of Chittapur taluk have gone on tour just to protect themselves from the pressure being brought by BJP to vote for the saffron party- supported candidates,” alleged Syed Maheboobsab, Block Congress President of Chittapur taluk.

Many GP  members in Gadag and Dharwad too are chilling in resorts outside the State like Goa and Maharashtra. While they anticipated that elections for the top two posts would be held earlier, the delay in reservation list threw their plans a little off. “I have come here to enjoy after my win. Now the reservation list is in my favour and I want to become president, but some people are hijacking my team. So we have come here, we are staying in a hotel in Goa,” said a GP member from Chabbi village in Gadag.

The phenomenon is common to candidates backed by all parties. “In a GP president election, every vote is crucial. During the DCC bank polls, I was forced to take away members backing me because BJP joined hands with MES and had already herded off his supporters and even poached a few of my supporters. I cannot be playing football while the opposition is playing cricket,” said Anjali Nimbalkar,  Khanapur MLA, who took 28 members of cooperative societies during DCC bank polls last year to a resort in Maharashtra.

While many are on tours under the guise of temple runs or visiting relatives, others are being subjected to “God promise” -- a local method of swearing allegiance to a candidate with God as a witness. A video of JDS MLA from Arsikere K L Shivalinge Gowda asking newly elected GP  members from his constituency to swear their support to him as God as a witness at the Guru Jenukal Siddeshwara Swamy hill temple went viral earlier in January. In some cases, like in Koppal, it’s the children of elected members being sworn on instead of God before packing their bags to Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

“The trend of taking elected members on junkets is not correct. It must be stopped. Elected members should not be whisked away from their constituencies. We do not endorse it,” said N Ravi Kumar, general secretary of the BJP, when asked about candidates backed by his party too herding members away.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka resort politics BJP Congress
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chamoli Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel following Sunday's glacier burst. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Drilling operation launched at Tapovan tunnel to rescue trapped workers
Indore: 'Yamraj' gets vaccinated for Covid-19 to raise awareness
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recently. Here are a handful of actors/ movies who could pose a serious challenge to her claim for movie buffs to check out as they wait for the release of 'Dhaakad'.
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp