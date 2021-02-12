STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four persons arrested for attacking old couple in Karnataka

An injured Parvathamma managed to tell the police that the attackers, who came to their shop for tea and cigarettes, hit them using iron rods and stones. 

Published: 12th February 2021 10:26 AM

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

DAVANEGERE: Four persons have been arrested for grievously attacking an old couple who was running a roadside tea-stall at Savalanga village of Nyamathi taluk on Thursday. 

The accused have been identified as T Manjanaik (31), Siddeshnaik (29), S Mankanaik (27) and Nagaraj Naik. While the first three are all residents of Bidrahalli village, Nagaraj lives in Hosa Joga village of the same taluk. 

Manjula, the resident of Siddapura village and the complainant, told the police that some unidentified people have attacked her father Virupakshappa (65) and her mother Parvathamma (62) on February 4. After she came to know about the attack from her son Gururaja, Manjula rushed to the shop where she found her parents lying in a pool of blood. 

An injured Parvathamma managed to tell the police that the attackers, who came to their shop for tea and cigarettes, hit them using iron rods and stones. 

The couple was immediately rushed to Mc Gann Hospital in Shivamogga and later to Wenlock Hospital in Mangalore where Virupakshappa succumbed during the treatment. 

The police have registered the case under Sections 307, 324 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code. 

Davangere SP Hanumantharaya formed special teams to trace the accused. Honnali police inspector TV Devaraj, PSI PS Ramesh and others helped solve the case and arrested the accused.

