Karnataka cops thwart illegal cattle transportation, two held

During the check, two cattle heads were found dead due to suffocation, while the remaining 16 had also suffered a lot due to lack of space inside the truck.

Published: 12th February 2021 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

The cattle in the seized truck (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

UDUPI: The Gangolli Police on Friday thwarted an illegal cattle transportation bid by seizing 18 cattle near Maravanthe seaside way. 

Under the guidance of Kundapur DySP Srikanth and Byndoor Circle Inspector Santhosh Kaikini, SI Bheemashankar S Sanganna chased the truck carrying the cattle. During the check, two cattle heads were found dead due to suffocation, while the remaining 16 had also suffered a lot due to lack of space.

The police arrested two persons identified as Raghavendra (25) of Mysuru and Nazrulla (43) of Hassan in this case. 

The rescued cattle were shifted to the Neelavara Goshala in Udupi for care.

Police sources said the cattle were being smuggled from Maharashtra to Kerala for slaughtering. Police were tipped off by some vigilantes early morning on Friday that a cattle-laden truck from Maharashtra was moving on NH 66 near Maravanthe. 

A case has been registered under various sections of the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act. Investigations are on.

