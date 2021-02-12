STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka transport bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs due to 'deduction of salary'

Hanumath Kalegar has claimed that the deduction due to the pandemic has worsened his financial condition.

Published: 12th February 2021 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

kidney

Image for representation

By PTI

KOPPAL (KARNATAKA): Unable to meet daily expenses due to "deduction of salary", a 38-year-old bus conductor working with the state owned transport corporation has posted on a social media site that he was ready to sell his kidney.

He claimed the deduction due to the pandemic has worsened his financial condition.

"I am a transport employee. I don't have money to pay for my ration and house rent. Hence, I have put my kidney on sale. Here is my phone number," Hanumanth Kalegar, who is working at the Gangavati depot of the North East Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC), posted on Facebook.

He said even after working with the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation and now with the NEKRTC, there has been no improvement in his financial situation.

Left with no option, he decided to sell his kidney, he told reporters.

According to him, he has to pay house rent, buy groceries, take care of the education of his children and foot the medical bills of his parents.

He added that he had to send his son studying in fourth standard to grandparents to take care of his education.

NEKRTC's Koppal Divisional Controller M A Mulla told PTI that the conductor has been irregular in his duty due to which his take-home pay is very less.

"I told his family to ensure that he goes to work regularly without which his condition won't improve," Mulla said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hanumanth Kalegar Gangavati depot bus conductor salary deduction kidney sale
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chamoli Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel following Sunday's glacier burst. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Drilling operation launched at Tapovan tunnel to rescue trapped workers
Indore: 'Yamraj' gets vaccinated for Covid-19 to raise awareness
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recently. Here are a handful of actors/ movies who could pose a serious challenge to her claim for movie buffs to check out as they wait for the release of 'Dhaakad'.
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp