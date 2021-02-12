Leopard sighted at KRS reservoir trapped

By Express News Service

MYSURU: People in and around KRS reservoir were relieved after a leopard which was spotted recently in Brindavan Garden was trapped. A male leopard of about three years of age was spotted on February 4 near the Brindavan Garden. Forest department and Cauvery Neeravari Nigama limited officials were tight lipped about the incident and did not reveal much in fear of losing tourists.

Forest officials, who had placed a cage to trap the leopard, heard growls from the cage and upon inspection they found the big cat trapped inside. Later, they moved it from the north gate, where it was trapped. Sources said the animal was likely to be released in the reserve forest at Kollegal. MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary DCF V Yedukondalu thanked the Pandavapura range staff who rescued the leopard near KRS.