42 IAS officers transferred in major reshuffle by Karnataka government

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major reshuffle, the Karnataka government transferred 42 IAS officers on Saturday. This is the highest number of IAS transfers after BS Yediyurappa became Chief Minister in 2019.

Senior IAS officer Dr KV Thrilok Chandra is the new Commissioner for Health, Family Welfare and Ayush Services. Dr Thrilok earlier was also heading the Covid-19 Critical Care Support Committee in Karnataka. With this, Pankaj Pandey who was holding the post of Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare was relieved.

Tushar Girinath, Principal Secretary, Cooperation Department has been transferred to Principal Secretary, Urban Development, while Dr J Ravishankar who was holding Principal Secretary, Urban Development, was transferred to Kannada and Culture Department. Rashmi Mahesh, who was holding Secretary to Kannada and Culture Department has been transferred to Backward Classes Welfare Department.

The reshuffle also witnessed changes in DCs in many districts. Mandya DC MV Venkatesh has been transferred to Commissioner for Watershed Development, Chikkamagaluru DC Bagadi Gautham has given Additional Commissioner for Commercial Taxes (Enforcement) post, Raichur DC R Venkatesh Kumar has been transferred to Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board, Kalburgi, Bengaluru Urban DC GN Shivamurthy has been transferred as Commissioner for Cane Development and Director for Sugar, Tumakur DC K Rakesh Kumar has been transferred to Tourism as Director.

Kolar DC C Sathyabhama, Chamarajanagar DC Ravi MR, Uttara Kannada DC K Harish Kumar and Bengaluru Rural DC PM Ravindra were also transferred.