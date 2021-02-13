STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

42 IAS officers transferred in major reshuffle by Karnataka government

This is the highest number of IAS transfers after BS Yediyurappa became CM in 2019. Senior IAS officer Dr KV Thrilok Chandra is the new Commissioner for Health, Family Welfare and Ayush Services.

Published: 13th February 2021 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major reshuffle, the Karnataka government transferred 42 IAS officers on Saturday. This is the highest number of IAS transfers after BS Yediyurappa became Chief Minister in 2019.

Senior IAS officer Dr KV Thrilok Chandra is the new Commissioner for Health, Family Welfare and Ayush Services. Dr Thrilok earlier was also heading the Covid-19 Critical Care Support Committee in Karnataka. With this, Pankaj Pandey who was holding the post of Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare was relieved.

Tushar Girinath, Principal Secretary, Cooperation Department has been transferred to Principal Secretary, Urban Development, while Dr J Ravishankar who was holding Principal Secretary, Urban Development, was transferred to Kannada and Culture Department. Rashmi Mahesh, who was holding Secretary to Kannada and Culture Department has been transferred to Backward Classes Welfare Department.

The reshuffle also witnessed changes in DCs in many districts. Mandya DC MV Venkatesh has been transferred to Commissioner for Watershed Development, Chikkamagaluru DC Bagadi Gautham has given Additional Commissioner for Commercial Taxes (Enforcement) post, Raichur DC R Venkatesh Kumar has been transferred to Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board, Kalburgi, Bengaluru Urban DC GN Shivamurthy has been transferred as Commissioner for Cane Development and Director for Sugar, Tumakur DC K Rakesh Kumar has been transferred to Tourism as Director.

Kolar DC C Sathyabhama, Chamarajanagar DC Ravi MR, Uttara Kannada DC K Harish Kumar and Bengaluru Rural DC PM Ravindra were also transferred.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka IAS officers
India Matters
The need for Ecology first, economy next
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File Photo | EPS)
Govt working on regulatory mechanism for OTTs: Javadekar
Rashmi Samant (Photo | Special arrangement)
Karnataka's Rashmi Samant elected president of Oxford Student Union
Image for representation (File Photo)
Nod for Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine trials touted as a game-changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Live free, travel far: The lawyer who quit to see the world on his bike
The Last Puppeteer: Padma Shri Pankajakshi, Nokkuvidya Pavakali's keeper
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp