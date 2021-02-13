Congress MLCs urge Guv to withhold nod to anti-cow slaughter Bill

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress MLCs have appealed to the Governor to withhold assent to the Anti-Cow Slaughter Bill and also sought action against the deputy chairman of the Legislative Council. “The deputy chairman went ahead to pass the Bill even tough the Opposition demanded for division of votes and we all rushed to the well of the House as a protest,” Congress MLCs B K Hariprasad, P R Ramesh, M Narayanaswamy, Nasser Ahmed and others stated in a memorandum submitted to the Governor.

When the House was not in order on February 9, the Deputy Chairman wanted to introduce the motion for consideration of the election of chairman in the House. “The deputy chairman failed to bring the House in order and declared Basavaraj Horatti as chairman by considering only motion moved by JDS members without conducting the election, contrary to the rules of procedure and conduct of business,” they stated.

They appealed to the Governor to return the Bill to the House for reconsideration and also review the proceedings in the House when chairman was elected and take suitable action against the deputy chairman.