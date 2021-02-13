Cybercrime will be big challenge, get ready to face it: BSY to police

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Acknowledging that curbing cybercrime will emerge as a big challenge in future, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa advised that the police need to be prepared to face it.Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the Senior Police Officers’ Annual Conference at Vidhana Soudha here on Friday, Yediyurappa said the Karnataka Police was doing exceptional work in the detection of crime.

“There are several instances where the police have arrested the accused within 48 hours, which shows their efficiency. Statistics also show that the number of heinous crimes in the state is decreasing and Karnataka is a safe place for women and children,” he informed.

“However, the investigation of cybercrimes will be a big challenge for the police in future. Hence, we have set up eight Cyber Crime, Economic Offences, and Narcotics (CEN) police stations in Bengaluru. The government is committed to equip the police department technologically, by providing all required facilities,” the CM said.

Yediyurappa, who also released the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF) logo, Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratory Action Plan 2021-2024, Police Calendar, and launched the Mobile Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) System on Friday, mentioned that the government had relaxed the age limit for direct recruitment of Sub-Inspectors.

‘CONTEMPLATING CHANGE IN TRANSFER POLICY’

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the government is contemplating increasing the number of years for transfer to two. “As per the Supreme Court direction, Police Establishment Board will look after transfers and postings. Though there is a provision to transfer officers after they have been in a posting for one year, we are not doing that. We are thinking of increasing the number to two years so that they can work effectively”. He added that the Bill to introduce laws to curb online gaming was in the draft stage.