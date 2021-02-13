STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Want promotion? Cut flab: KSRP top cop

Senior officers issue warnings as lifestyle-related ailments and deaths rise among personnel

Published: 13th February 2021 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

By MG Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cut the flab or forget promotion, is the terse message from the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) to keep his force fit and healthy. In a memo dated February 10, ADGP Alok Kumar has asked his staff who are weighing 10 kg or more than the average weight to get slim or to let go of their promotions.

Writing to Commandants of all KSRP and India Reserve battalions, he has said that activities like 5 km run, walk and physical exercises are being conducted for officers and staff of battalions and training schools. “The exercise has resulted in considerable weight loss, which has improved their health,” the KSRP memo stated.

“However, many officers and staff are weighing over 10 kg more than the average weight for their age. Hence, the Commandants are directed to ask their staff to compulsorily reduce their weight before April 30 and should warn the staff, including Followers, that their promotions will be withheld if they fail to do so,” the memo read.

The ADGP has also given a chart of weight to be reduced. The staff below 40 years should cut down 10 kg, while those aged between 40 and 50 should reduce 5 kg. Those aged between 50 and 55 will have to shed 2.5 kg before the deadline.When The New Indian Express contacted Kumar, he refused to comment, saying he is scheduled to give a presentation on the same issue at the Senior Police Officers’ Annual Conference on Saturday and he cannot share any further information.

This is not the first time that the reserve police are being asked to shed a few pounds. Even in 2018, the then ADGP of KSRP, Bhaskar Rao, had warned his potbellied staff to lose weight or lose their job. Alok Kumar was particular that the staff should maintain a good shape and good health and had made it mandatory for KSRP officers and staff to burn calories through regular exercising in October last year. It is said that senior officers are forced to issue such warnings as lifestyle-related ailments and deaths are increasing among the reserve police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSRP
India Matters
The need for Ecology first, economy next
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File Photo | EPS)
Govt working on regulatory mechanism for OTTs: Javadekar
Rashmi Samant (Photo | Special arrangement)
Karnataka's Rashmi Samant elected president of Oxford Student Union
Image for representation (File Photo)
Nod for Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine trials touted as a game-changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Live free, travel far: The lawyer who quit to see the world on his bike
The Last Puppeteer: Padma Shri Pankajakshi, Nokkuvidya Pavakali's keeper
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp