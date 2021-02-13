Want promotion? Cut flab: KSRP top cop

MG Chetan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cut the flab or forget promotion, is the terse message from the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) to keep his force fit and healthy. In a memo dated February 10, ADGP Alok Kumar has asked his staff who are weighing 10 kg or more than the average weight to get slim or to let go of their promotions.

Writing to Commandants of all KSRP and India Reserve battalions, he has said that activities like 5 km run, walk and physical exercises are being conducted for officers and staff of battalions and training schools. “The exercise has resulted in considerable weight loss, which has improved their health,” the KSRP memo stated.

“However, many officers and staff are weighing over 10 kg more than the average weight for their age. Hence, the Commandants are directed to ask their staff to compulsorily reduce their weight before April 30 and should warn the staff, including Followers, that their promotions will be withheld if they fail to do so,” the memo read.

The ADGP has also given a chart of weight to be reduced. The staff below 40 years should cut down 10 kg, while those aged between 40 and 50 should reduce 5 kg. Those aged between 50 and 55 will have to shed 2.5 kg before the deadline.When The New Indian Express contacted Kumar, he refused to comment, saying he is scheduled to give a presentation on the same issue at the Senior Police Officers’ Annual Conference on Saturday and he cannot share any further information.

This is not the first time that the reserve police are being asked to shed a few pounds. Even in 2018, the then ADGP of KSRP, Bhaskar Rao, had warned his potbellied staff to lose weight or lose their job. Alok Kumar was particular that the staff should maintain a good shape and good health and had made it mandatory for KSRP officers and staff to burn calories through regular exercising in October last year. It is said that senior officers are forced to issue such warnings as lifestyle-related ailments and deaths are increasing among the reserve police.