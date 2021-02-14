STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
42 IAS officers shifted; Thrilok to be Health Commissioner

In a major reshuffle, the State Government transferred 42 IAS officers on Saturday.

Transferred

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major reshuffle, the State Government transferred 42 IAS officers on Saturday. This is the highest number of IAS officers being transferred since B S Yediyurappa took over as Chief Minister in 2019. Senior officer Dr KV Thrilok Chandra has been appointed as the new commissioner of Karnataka Health, Family Welfare and Ayush Services.

Earlier, he was also heading the Covid-19 Critical Care Support Committee. With this, high-profile Pankaj Kumar Pandey, who was holding the post of Health and Family Welfare Commissioner, has been relieved of his post. Tushar Girinath, Principal Secretary, Cooperation Department, has been transferred as Principal Secretary, Urban Development.

Dr J Ravishankar, who was holding the position, has been transferred to the Kannada and Culture Department. Rashmi Mahesh, who was Secretary to Kannada and Culture Department, has been transferred to Backward Classes Welfare Department.

The major reshuffle also saw changes in deputy commissioners of many districts. Mandya DC MV Venkatesh has been appointed as Commissioner for Watershed Development, Chikkamagaluru DC Bagadi Gautham will now be Additional Commissioner for Commercial Taxes (Enforcement), Raichur DC R Venkatesh Kumar has been transferred to Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board, Kalaburgi, Bengaluru Urban DC GN Shivamurthy will hold the post of Commissioner for Cane Development and Director for Sugar.

Several DCs  moved
Tumakuru DC K Rakesh Kumar is transferred to Tourism Dept as Director, and Kolar DC C Sathyabhama too has been shifted. Chamaraja-nagar DC Ravi MR, Uttara Kannada DC K Harish Kumar and Bengaluru Rural DC P M Ravindra too have been moved.

