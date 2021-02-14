Annoyed over continuous barking, man shoots neighbour's dog dead in Karnataka

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Irked over the consistent barking of his neighbour's pet dog, an engineer in Kemmannu decided to kill the animal by firing a pellet from his air gun at Nidamballi-Kallianpura road here on Friday.

The cops, investigating the case, said that the man, identified as Brian D'Souza, shot the pet at around 9.15 am in the presence of its owner, Gundappa Poojary.

The dead dog was taken for an autopsy and Brian was taken into custody.

Based on the complaint filed by animal activist Sadananda Kamath and Poojary, the Malpe Police have registered a case under Sections 428 and 429 of the Indian Penal Code. The accused was arrested and released later on bail. His air gun has also been.

Reacting to the incident, Kamath said that people should not think that they can get away with such crimes. "There is a law and there are countless people like us who will be voices of these innocent beings," said Kamath who was being accompanied by Dr Suhas and Roshni, other animal rights activists.

"The dog was in shock after being shot. He ran a few metres and collapsed to his death. The post mortem has revealed a metal bullet inside his stomach," said Dr Suhas.