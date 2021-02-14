STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Annoyed over continuous barking, man shoots neighbour's dog dead in Karnataka

Based on the complaint filed by animal activist Sadananda Kamath and owner Gundappa Poojary, the Malpe Police have registered a case under Sections 428 and 429 of the Indian Penal Code.

Published: 14th February 2021 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

dog

The dog was in shock after being shot. (Representational Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Irked over the consistent barking of his neighbour's pet dog, an engineer in Kemmannu decided to kill the animal by firing a pellet from his air gun at Nidamballi-Kallianpura road here on Friday. 

The cops, investigating the case, said that the man, identified as Brian D'Souza, shot the pet at around 9.15 am in the presence of its owner, Gundappa Poojary.

The dead dog was taken for an autopsy and Brian was taken into custody. 

Based on the complaint filed by animal activist Sadananda Kamath and Poojary, the Malpe Police have registered a case under Sections 428 and 429 of the Indian Penal Code. The accused was arrested and released later on bail. His air gun has also been. 

Reacting to the incident, Kamath said that people should not think that they can get away with such crimes. "There is a law and there are countless people like us who will be voices of these innocent beings," said Kamath who was being accompanied by Dr Suhas and Roshni, other animal rights activists. 

"The dog was in shock after being shot. He ran a few metres and collapsed to his death. The post mortem has revealed a metal bullet inside his stomach," said Dr Suhas. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
animal cruelty dog shot dead Udupi Karnataka
India Matters
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Right to protest and express dissent comes with certain duties: SC
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)
Centre's willingness to amend farm laws means they are flawed: Amarinder
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI)
Judiciary ramshackled, going to court is useless: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Farmers raise slogans during their protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
R-Day violence: Farmer unions demand judicial inquiry into FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo| Twitter/ @KartiPC)
Greta Toolkit row: Climate activist Disha Ravi remanded to 5-day police custody
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp