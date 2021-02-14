DyCM Ashwath Narayan meets Rajnath, seeks 750 acres of defence land in Belagavi for IT park

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/BELAGAVI/NEW DELHI: The IT sector hitherto confined to Bengaluru in the State is set to get a new fillip outside the capital as the Defence Ministry is expected to hand over 750 acres of land in Belagavi to the State Government to facilitate the establishment of an IT park.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, who also holds Electronics, IT/BT and S&T portfolio, met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday and sought the 750 acres of land. After the meeting, the DyCM said that if the land is given to the State Government, it would be used to establish an IT park and also to set up electronic hardware, aerospace, and other manufacturing industries.

Belagavi MLA Abhay Patil, who was present in the meeting told TNSE, that the process of handing over of the land is likely to start within the next 45 days. The said land is located adjacent to the National Highway 4 near KLE Hospital. The proposed IT Park aims to generate about 60 lakh direct and indirect jobs. It would also help the State to contribute 30% in India’s target of becoming a 5 trillion-dollar economy, the DyCM said.