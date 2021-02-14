STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

DyCM Ashwath Narayan meets Rajnath, seeks 750 acres of defence land in Belagavi for IT park

Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, who also holds Electronics, IT/BT and S&T portfolio, met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday and sought the 750 acres of land. 

Published: 14th February 2021 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan meeting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Saturday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/BELAGAVI/NEW DELHI: The IT sector hitherto confined to Bengaluru in the State is set to get a new fillip outside the capital as the Defence Ministry is expected to hand over 750 acres of land in Belagavi to the State Government to facilitate the establishment of an IT park.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, who also holds Electronics, IT/BT and S&T portfolio, met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday and sought the 750 acres of land.  After the meeting, the DyCM said that if the land is given to the State Government, it would be used to establish an IT park and also to set up electronic hardware, aerospace, and other manufacturing industries. 

Belagavi MLA Abhay Patil, who was present in the meeting told TNSE, that the process of handing over of the land is likely to start within the next 45 days. The said land is located adjacent to the National Highway 4 near KLE Hospital.  The proposed IT Park aims to generate about 60 lakh direct and indirect jobs. It would also help the State to contribute 30% in India’s target of becoming a 5 trillion-dollar economy, the DyCM said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajnath Singh Ashwath Narayan Belagavi IT park
India Matters
The need for Ecology first, economy next
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File Photo | EPS)
Govt working on regulatory mechanism for OTTs: Javadekar
Rashmi Samant (Photo | Special arrangement)
Karnataka's Rashmi Samant elected president of Oxford Student Union
Image for representation (File Photo)
Nod for Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine trials touted as a game-changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Live free, travel far: The lawyer who quit to see the world on his bike
The Last Puppeteer: Padma Shri Pankajakshi, Nokkuvidya Pavakali's keeper
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp