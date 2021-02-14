STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Entire reservation policy should be rewritten: Former HC judge Nagamohan Das

It should be done scientifically after holding extensive discussions, he says, while talking to The New Sunday Express.

Published: 14th February 2021 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

HN Nagamohan Das

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Justice HN Nagamohan Das, a retired High Court Judge of Karnataka, who headed the commission to look into the demand for increasing the reservation percentage for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, says there is a need to rewrite the entire reservation policy. It should be done scientifically after holding extensive discussions, he says, while talking to The New Sunday Express. 

Excerpts

Has caste reservation benefited the beneficiaries?
In Karnataka, 101 castes come under the Schedule Caste category, 53 under  Schedule Tribe and 207 under Other Backward Class (OBC). Around 80 castes from all these categories are not reaping the benefits of the reservation system. This is because the strongest castes among them are getting the major share, while the poorest are left with nothing. There are many nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes that are not getting any benefits. This is the time to raise the voice for the voiceless and to reach the fruits of reservation to sectors that have not availed of its benefits. 

What about the ongoing demand and protests for reservation?
Different castes are demanding fresh reservation or increase in existing reservation. Giving in to these demands will not solve the problem as more communities will then seek quota. The issue has taken a political turn and the demand too should not be met for any political gain. 

Kurubas and Padmashalis are seeking higher reservation... What do you say?
More than 80 per cent of Kurubas are shepherds and farmers. Similarly, 90 per cent of Padmashalis are farmers. These people are from economically, socially and financially weaker sections. When the reservation system was implemented in the country in 1950, farmers, irrespective of caste, did not demand reservation. But over a period of time, as various policies by the government did not help them, they are demanding it now. If the government gives them facilities, they may not be rigid about reservation.

How relevant is the reservation policy?
In the recent past, reservation has become irrelevant, especially in employment. In Karnataka alone, there are 2.64 lakh sanctioned posts lying vacant in the government sector. If these posts are filled, a certain number of people from these castes will get employment which also means job security and regular income for them. Public sector undertakings are becoming privatised where reservation cannot be implemented. Similarly, in the government sector, employees are either outsourced or made to work under contract, where again reservation cannot be implemented.

Does it mean, reservation has to be implemented in the private sector?
One needs to know what is the private sector. Shares and their value govern many of these companies and shares are bought by the public. The State Government gives these companies land at concessional rates, provides tax rebates and gives water and power. All this is nothing but public money. As corporate social responsibility, companies are expected to provide reservation. If reservation in private companies has to be implemented, it has to be done at the national level. That is because if one state tries to implement it, companies will move to neighbouring states. This has to be done only after a proper study. 

What about reservation in promotion?
Reservation should be given in promotion too. If there is a representation for these communities among Class A and B officers, who are policy and decision-makers, then their voice will be heard and included in the law-making exercise. Most of the people who are eligible for reservation enter the workforce at Class C and D categories and they need quota in promotion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HN Nagamohan Das Karnataka High court Reservation policy Schedule Caste OBC Scheduled Tribes
India Matters
The need for Ecology first, economy next
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File Photo | EPS)
Govt working on regulatory mechanism for OTTs: Javadekar
Rashmi Samant (Photo | Special arrangement)
Karnataka's Rashmi Samant elected president of Oxford Student Union
Image for representation (File Photo)
Nod for Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine trials touted as a game-changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Live free, travel far: The lawyer who quit to see the world on his bike
The Last Puppeteer: Padma Shri Pankajakshi, Nokkuvidya Pavakali's keeper
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp