Four students from Bengaluru on their way to Chikkamagaluru killed in car crash

Uday Kumar br And Manju Shettar By

Express News Service

HASSAN,BENGALURU: Eight friends who met after two years to celebrate the new job appointment of one of them least expected that their celebration would end in a tragedy. Four of them were killed in a road accident on Saturday.

The eight men, who were classmates at University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering in Bengaluru, were heading to Chikkamagaluru in two cars, as one of their friends was to take charge as an excise inspector on Monday.

Vikram (30), Abhishek (27), Chetan (25), and Manjunath (34) were travelling in the car that rammed into a container truck on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway 75, in Channarayapatna town limits on Saturday.

According to the police, the accident occurred when the driver of the truck apparently braked suddenly ahead of speed-breakers when the speeding car that was tailing crashed into it. Chetan, who was appointed as an excise inspector, had changed vehicles with another friend at Nuggehalli Cross where they had stopped for tea.

He took the wheel, and the accident occurred just 1 km ahead. District in-charge and Excise Minister K Gopalaiah mourned the death of the men and said Chetan had met him in Bengaluru after receiving the appointment order recently.

Chetan was to join on Monday

Chetan S, who had just got appointed as excise inspector and whose new job was the reason for eight friends to go on a trip to Chikkamagaluru, was to report for duty on Monday, said his close friend Dayananda N P, a techie who was travelling in another car. Dayanand said, “We had decided to have a get-together as we met after six years. Chetan had gone to Kalaburagi for training. After coming back, he called us and we decided to meet. We were planning to spend two days at Chikkamagaluru. Chetan was friendly and was interested in social service.”