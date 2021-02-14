Minister rules out cut in petrol, diesel cess in Karnataka

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Ruling out relief in the skyrocketing prices of petrol and diesel by way of cut in cess like in Assam, Cooperation Minister ST Somashekhar said the financial status of the state is not healthy for such measures. He said in the past seven-eight months, there was no proper cess collection (owing to the pandemic) and the state’s finances have not picked up yet.

Speaking at an interaction with reporters as a part of a budget outreach programme here on Saturday, Somashekhar said to modernise APMCs in the state under the Aatma Nirbhar scheme announced by the Centre in the budget, the state has sought `361 crore for 162 select APMCs.

On the fall in tax collection from APMCs, he said steps are being taken and if a situation arises and markets are not able to run the committees, the government will offer support. Commenting on the revival of the AHINDA by Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, he said the formula does not have relevance now. “It’s being revived only to cement the leadership position of those raising it which has been threatened by groupism in Congress,” he said. He, however, said he has high regard for Siddaramaiah.