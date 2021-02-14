STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, Madigas to take out padayatra for reservation

After Kuruba and Panchamasali communities, it is now the turn of Madigas to take out a padayatra demanding internal reservation for the community. 

Qouta, reservation

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: After Kuruba and Panchamasali communities, it is now the turn of Madigas to take out a padayatra demanding internal reservation for the community.  Members of the Madiga community will take out a padayatra from Harihar in Davangere district to Bengaluru pressing for their demand.

Speaking to The New Sunday Express, Seer of Adi Jambava Gurupeet Kodihalli Shadaksharamuni Swamiji said the recommendations of the Justice A J Sadashiva Commission on internal reservation were pending before the State Government since 2012. 

The seer added the commission, after considering the socio-economic conditions of the Madigas, recommended internal reservation for the community.  He said the padayatra will begin in Harihar on March 25 and pass through important towns and cities before culminating in Bengaluru on April 14. 

He said a mega convention of the community will be held in Bengaluru’s Palace Grounds. Several religious heads of the community will take part in the padayatra, he said.

