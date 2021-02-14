STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seers seek OBC tag for all Veerashaiva-Lingayats

Sree Dingaleshwara Swamiji said that it was the Union  Government that has so far not accorded the OBC status to Veerashaiva-Lingayats.

Published: 14th February 2021 05:52 AM

Quota, reservation

Express illustration

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the backdrop of powerful Lingayat sect Panchamsalis (landowners) seeking 2-A reservation, a group of 180 powerful pontiffs of different Veerashaiva-Lingayat mutts from across the state have sought Other Backward Class (OBC) status to all the sub-sects of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community.

The mutt heads, who had gathered at the Vijayanagar Sugnana Mantap in Bengaluru on Saturday, unanimously agreed that all the Veershaiva-Lingayat subsects should be given the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of OBC reservation.

The swamijis later handed over a seven-page memorandum to Veerashaiva-Lingayat Development Corporation Chairman B S Paramashivayya to take it before the State  Government and urge the Centre through the state government to accord the OBC status. KRIDL Chairman M Rudresh too was present. 

The prominent among the mutt heads were Siddalinga Shivacharya Swamiji of Srisaila Mutt, Jagadguru Siddalinga Shivacharya Swamiji of Ujjaini Mutt, Mallikarjuna Devaru Swamiji of Sarpabhushana Mutt, Shree Dingaleshwar Swami, Sindagi Prabhu Saranga Shivacharya  Swamy, Muchalamba Sree Swamiji, Malaya Shantamuni Shivacharya of Shivaganga  Mutt, Basavananda Swamiji, Yathishwara Shivacharya Swamiji of Uppoor Mutt and Mahantalinga Shivacharya Swami of Vibhuthipura.

Sree Dingaleshwara Swamiji said that it was the Union  Government that has so far not accorded the OBC status to Veerashaiva-Lingayats. Unlike the two Panchamsali Swamijis who are venting their anger against the State Government and B S Yediyurappa, this gathering was speaking about the Union Government.

