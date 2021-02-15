STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gadag wins race, vaccinates 73% of its frontline workers

Published: 15th February 2021 06:53 AM

A health worker gets ready to inoculate frontline workers as part of the vaccination programme in Bengaluru.

A health worker gets ready to inoculate frontline workers as part of the vaccination programme in Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG: Gadag recorded the highest percentage of Covid-19 vaccination of frontline warriors on Saturday with 73 per cent of them taking the jab. Tumakuru was at the second position with 71 per cent. Despite this, the fact remains that many frontline workers have not turned up to get vaccinated. Hence, the Gadag district administration has taken some measures to inspire them to get vaccinated.

Deputy Commissioner Sundaresh Babu held a series of meetings with taluk health and other department officials to explain the need for vaccination, as “rumours are being spread about its safety”. Officials have been put on a drive to explain and convince all frontline workers to take the vaccination this week.

A frontline worker from Ron said, “There is a general fear among us  that the vaccination causes fever and other problems. Members of some of our families are asking us not to take the jab as we are fit and fine. We are being advised to take it only when we develop some symptoms. Hence, a number of workers are staying away. This, though, is slowly changing with many now convinced that it is better to get vaccinated.”

Gadag District Health Officer Basarigidad said, “We have taken it upon ourselves to convince all frontline warriors to get vaccinated. It is good news that Gadag recorded 73 per cent on Saturday. We hope to reach cent per cent soon.”

